Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $191.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $174,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,977,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $174,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,977,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,487.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,297 shares of company stock worth $2,894,444. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.