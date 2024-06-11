Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Buys 39 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 4.8% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 91,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 87,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 94,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $500.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,354,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,802,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.33 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total transaction of $38,370,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total value of $203,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,230.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,235 shares of company stock worth $283,074,260. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

