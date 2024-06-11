Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Acquired by III Capital Management

III Capital Management grew its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management owned approximately 0.27% of Landsea Homes worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSEA. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 498.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 866,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 722,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 749.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 409,278 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 388,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 214,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 112,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 102,279 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,044,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mollie Fadule purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,490.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,840,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Landsea Homes stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. 68,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $344.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $294.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LSEA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Featured Articles

