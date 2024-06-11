Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $1,060.00 at Raymond James

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $950.00 to $1,060.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $964.86.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $1,003.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $935.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $874.79. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,008.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research shares are set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.