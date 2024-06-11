Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $13.43 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,563.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.