Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,133,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 87,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 44,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $181.03 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

