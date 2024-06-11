L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCX stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Natixis purchased a new position in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in L.S. Starrett by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

