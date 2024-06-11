Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

