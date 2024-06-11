Junto Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Junto Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95,106 shares during the period. Murphy USA accounts for 1.6% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.96% of Murphy USA worth $72,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,949,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 50,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.42. 142,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.40. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.49 and a 1-year high of $451.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

