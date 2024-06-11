Jones Road Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $13.75.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.