James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Large Volume Increase

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 58,831 shares.The stock last traded at $30.10 and had previously closed at $30.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

