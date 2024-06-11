Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,787.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.08. 355,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,490. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

