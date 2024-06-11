Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,993. The company has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $217.43.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

