Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,238 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

PPL Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PPL traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

