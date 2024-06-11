Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,293 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 780,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

