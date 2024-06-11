iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIP opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.