iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Gap Down to $36.02

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.02, but opened at $34.93. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF shares last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 37,877 shares.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

