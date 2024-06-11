iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend of $0.94 (NASDAQ:ACWI)

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.9354 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,451,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,149. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $112.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.