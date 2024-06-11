iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend of $0.94 (NASDAQ:ACWI)

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.9354 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,451,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,149. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $112.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

