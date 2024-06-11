iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGEGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2495 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Further Reading

Dividend History for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.