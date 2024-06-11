iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:IBAT)

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1822 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IBAT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45.
About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF
