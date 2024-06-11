iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Trimmed by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 114,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 64,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.54. 8,235,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,528,855. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $97.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

