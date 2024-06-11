iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.93. 142,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,685. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

