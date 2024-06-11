Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 3,953,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,860,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,480 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,071,000 after buying an additional 1,991,262 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,287,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after buying an additional 337,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 622,728 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

