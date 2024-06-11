IOTA Market Capitalization Reaches $655.40 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. IOTA has a market cap of $655.40 million and approximately $17.51 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

