Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Position Lifted by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 60,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,623. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0705 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

