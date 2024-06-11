Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $566.60. 410,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,027. The firm has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.33. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.58 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

