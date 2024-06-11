International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $116.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFF. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.61.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

