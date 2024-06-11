Insider Buying: Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) CEO Acquires 3,630 Shares of Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt purchased 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,113,528.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guild Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GHLD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,174. Guild Holdings has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $881.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guild by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Guild by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guild in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

