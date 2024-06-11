Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.60 Per Share

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ingenta stock opened at GBX 139.88 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of £20.34 million, a PE ratio of 856.25 and a beta of 0.19. Ingenta has a 12 month low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.71.

In other news, insider Sebastian White sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.78), for a total value of £140,000 ($178,275.82). Corporate insiders own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

