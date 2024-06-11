Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE ICD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 190,679 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 79,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.