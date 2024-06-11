Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE ICD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
