Immutable X Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133.84 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00002750 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $133.84 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars.

