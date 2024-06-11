Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.27. The stock had a trading volume of 907,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,222. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

