Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $913,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,791 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.72. 2,139,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,328,457. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

