Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.67. 814,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434,583. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

