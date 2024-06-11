Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 142,849 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,734,407,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after buying an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after buying an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,216,000 after buying an additional 4,338,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.71. 37,176,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,005,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $310.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.19.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

