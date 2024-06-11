Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 39,450 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,450 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Zimmer Biomet worth $141,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 3.8 %

ZBH traded down $4.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.55. 955,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.06. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

