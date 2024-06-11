Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 14,950 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $100,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.69.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

