Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 72,775 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Belden worth $47,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after acquiring an additional 956,136 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after acquiring an additional 209,052 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,678,000 after acquiring an additional 224,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Belden Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.10. 13,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

