Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,963 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 4.90% of Adient worth $162,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 97,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 41,090.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Adient by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Down 3.2 %

ADNT stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 108,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,362. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.