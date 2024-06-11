Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $114.79 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 159,560,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.73753132 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $9,055,013.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

