Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 194.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 61.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9,342.9% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,701. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.76 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average of $194.98. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

