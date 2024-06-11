Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,835,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,720 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 11.60% of Helios Technologies worth $173,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.71. 111,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.88. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

