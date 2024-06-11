Head to Head Analysis: Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) versus Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Free Report) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Reelcause has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Reelcause alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Reelcause and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reelcause N/A N/A N/A Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regal Rexnord $6.25 billion 1.52 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -297.27

This table compares Reelcause and Regal Rexnord’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Reelcause has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regal Rexnord.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Reelcause and Regal Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A Regal Rexnord 0 0 5 0 3.00

Regal Rexnord has a consensus target price of $192.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Reelcause.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Reelcause on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reelcause

(Get Free Report)

Reelcause, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to pursue the direct or indirect acquisition and development of real estate assets, and/or businesses related thereto. The company was formerly known as China Green Energy Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Reelcause, Inc. in December 2014. Reelcause, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Reelcause Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reelcause and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.