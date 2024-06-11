HC Wainwright Raises Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $17.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Replimune Group Stock Up 13.9 %

REPL stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. Replimune Group has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $130,655.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,730.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,598 shares of company stock worth $712,516 in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 699,679 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 204,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 277,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

