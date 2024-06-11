Harber Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Harber Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Sony Group makes up 3.8% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,150,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,952,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 315,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 137,963 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after purchasing an additional 118,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,193,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 485,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,143. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

