Harber Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for 1.8% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $333,373,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $154.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

