Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 86,519 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,519 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 4.4% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MBS ETF worth $118,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.88. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3002 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

