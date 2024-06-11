Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 696 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,760 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 341,288 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,313,000 after buying an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 73,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.36. The stock had a trading volume of 906,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $229.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

