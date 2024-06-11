Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,807 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,501,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $168.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

