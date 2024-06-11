Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,163,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after buying an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,774,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.50.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

FDS traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,239. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.07 and a 200-day moving average of $451.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.27 and a 1-year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

